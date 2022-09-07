CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are looking for a group of motorcyclists they say assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone over the weekend.

Officers in Clinton Township were sent to Cokesbury Road Saturday shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday for the report of an assault in progress, according to a news release from township police.

Police say the incident stemmed from a near collision between a vehicle and multiple motorcyclists. Police were told that a group of motorcyclists had dragged the man from his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his cellphone.

An officer saw the motorcycles fleeing the scene and tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Cokesbury Road. The motorcycles did not stop, but fled at a high rate of speed on Route 22 West, initiating a pursuit, according to the news release. Another officer saw about 13 motorcycles as they approached Petticoat Lane still headed west on Route 22, township police said.

The second officer pursued the motorcycles onto Route 78 West until they exited onto Route 173, Exit 11, in Union Township, township police said. The officer was able to obtain a partial New York registration along with the specific make and model of the motorcycle. With this information, he chose to end the pursuit in favor of alternative investigative means.

Pending charges against the motorcyclists may include robbery, aggravated assault, and eluding.

Police released multiple photos of the motorcycles.

Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1500 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online, or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.