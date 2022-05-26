WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A police officer in New Jersey has been charged in a deadly crash earlier this year.
Lawrence Stiscia is charged with second-degree death by auto, which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
On March 18 Stiscia crashed his vehicle into a motorcycle while traveling north on Route 31 in Washington Township, killing the driver of the motorcycle, the prosecutor's office said. He ran into the back of the motorcycle, and it was determined Stiscia caused the accident, according to the news release.
Stiscia was intoxicated at the time of the crash, the prosecutor's office said.
Stiscia is a law enforcement officer with the Franklin Township, Somerset County, Police Department.
He had previously been issued motor vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated and careless driving.
He was released subject to pre-trial supervision following his first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.