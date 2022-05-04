HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are investigating burglaries at two medical facilities.
Both happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 21, according to Hackettstown police.
The first burglary was around 5 a.m. at the Hackettstown Medical Center Annex building in the 600 block of Willow Grove Street, police said.
A set of keys was stolen.
Then around 5:40 a.m., the second burglary happened at the Randolph Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, across the street from the medical center.
Cash was stolen, police said.
There were at least three suspects, one of whom was the getaway driver, investigators said.
Surveillance photos show two suspects and a vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 908-852-3300 or text "TIP HACKPD" and your message to 888-777.