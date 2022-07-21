HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are releasing surveillance video in hopes the public can help identify a thief.
A man stole an iPad from the T-Mobile store at 78 Main Street in Hackettstown, police said.
It happened shortly after noon on Wednesday.
He was in his mid-20s, wearing a surgical mask, black hat, black Nike muscle shirt, Nike blue shorts, white Nike shoes and a small gold chain. He also had a medium-sized bandage on his right inner elbow area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hackettstown police at 908-852-3300 or text 888777 with "TIP HACKPD" followed by your message.