FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A man with a sword smashed a deli's windows and ran towards a police officer during an incident that led several businesses to go on lockdown Wednesday, according to police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
Raritan Township police say they were sent to a deli on State Highway 31 around 3:20 p.m. for the report of a man breaking windows using a sword. After breaking the windows, the man walked northbound on State Highway 31 while still possessing the sword, according to a news release from the Raritan Township Police Department.
Raritan Township and Flemington Borough police responded to the area. Officers unsuccessfully tried to get the man to drop the sword.
The man refused to drop the sword, and at one point ran towards an officer in an aggressive manner, according to the news release.
Police tried subduing him but it didn't work, and he ran back into the woods.
Several businesses were put on lockdown during the incident.
Other law enforcement officials, including the Hunterdon County SWAT team, were called in to assist. Communication with the man, who was still carrying the sword, continued while he walked along the Raritan River, according to the news release.
After more dialogue, the man voluntarily put down the sword and was safely taken into custody shortly before 4:30 p.m., township police said. The man was transported to Hunterdon Medical Center for evaluation.
The man is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, criminal mischief, and obstruction.
No officers or civilians were injured during the incident.