Police: Thousands of dollars' worth of Mac minis, iPads stolen from store in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in part of Warren County, New Jersey say thousands of dollars in electronics were stolen over the weekend.

The burglary happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning at the store on the 700 block of Willow Grove Street, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

At least three people gained access by cutting through a rear door, police said.

Police say thousands of dollars' worth of Mac minis and iPads were stolen.

The people left in a White Pella box truck and a White SUV or White Minivan, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.