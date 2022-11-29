HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates.

The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said.

Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at 5:02 p.m. Then someone returns to steal the second package at 5:24 p.m., police say.

The stolen packages were valued at about $90.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hackettstown police at 908-852-3300, or text 888-777 with "TIP HACKPD" followed by your message.