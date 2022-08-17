PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The vacant lot at 170 Howard St. in Phillipsburg may soon be the site of a cold storage facility offering 100 jobs and higher pay to the town's residents, according to a director with Peron Development.
Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday night for the potential facility that may provide jobs paying from $25 to $31 per hour.
Councilman Peter Marino commended the development. "We have 19% poverty in Phillipsburg," he said. "Those are great wages."
Peron Development's Rob de Beer presented to council a plan that outlines development for a 300,000-square foot, 65-foot-tall facility on the Howard Street site.
Peron Development has owned the property for 15 years and was approved by the land use board for a 420,000-square-foot building at 50 feet tall on the site in February.
Instead of the initial plan, de Beer asked council to approve changes to a modified plan that would reduce the facility's footprint to 300,000 square feet and grow the height to 65 feet tall.
De Beer said the additional height allows "significant mechanical equipment" on the building's roof.
He also said the updates to the site plan are related to the requests of the developer interested in the site, who does not require the initially approved full square footage.
The potential tenant would also require rail access, said de Beer. Utilizing existing rail on the property will allow for reductions in truck traffic, which has been a significant concern among Phillipsburg residents.
For instance, initial estimates indicate that 80 truck trips would be necessary to conduct business at the site. However, using rail could reduce that number to about 25.
"Phillipsburg is a railroad town," commented Marino. "It would be great to see some railroad traffic."
Now approved by council, the developer can present the updated plan to the land use board for final approval.