PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Before a packed audience on Tuesday, Phillipsburg Town Council took a preliminary step in adopting an ordinance to pave the way for rail access and more for the cold storage project planned at 170 Howard St.
The ordinance calls for the town to amend the revised riverside redevelopment plan to allow for a change in the property's zoning district from Riverside Residential to Riverside Industrial.
The ordinance also calls for an amendment to the town's riverside redevelopment plan, permitting a 65-foot building height. According to Peron Development's Rob de Beer, this building height is needed for adequate cooling equipment for the facility.
The developer for the cold storage facility previously said the new 360,000-square-foot building could mean the creation of 100 jobs paying $25-$31 per hour.
"We need those 100-150 jobs," former Phillipsburg Mayor Philip Mugavero told council. He said the facility would give residents employed there a chance at dignity and a chance to have a job with wages that could support a family.
Indeed, de Beer discussed a partnership with Norwescap, saying the nonprofit's staffing program would train local workers for the facility.
While some touted the economic benefits of development, others expressed dismay at the potential for street-clogging truck traffic.
The town would see an additional 20 trucks because of the cold storage facility, de Beer said. Several residents spoke about truck traffic, which has been a constant source of ire at council meetings.
Councilman Keith Kennedy grudgingly approved the measure.
"I'm still not head over heels, but this could be a much larger building with more truck traffic," Kennedy said of the current plan for the 360,000-square-foot building with rail. "I'm not doing backflips."
Phillipsburg's land use board will review the ordinance before council's final adoption.
Peron Development has owned the Howard Street property for 15 years and was approved by the land use board in February for a 420,000-square-foot building at 50 feet tall.