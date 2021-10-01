CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities say a Bethlehem man led police on a pursuit through five counties in New Jersey.
Demarcus A. Caldwell, 35, of Bethlehem, pleaded guilty to second-degree eluding, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and fourth-degree assault by auto before Hunterdon County Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski on Sept. 24, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the state will recommend that Caldwell be sentenced to seven years in state prison and one year of parole ineligibility, the prosecutor's office said.
The prosecutor's office says Caldwell led state police on a pursuit through Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Somerset, and Hunterdon counties before crashing into two vehicles on Interstate 78 in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
An investigation conducted at the scene by the New Jersey State Police led to the recovery of a 9mm handgun in Caldwell’s possession at the time of the arrest, according to the news release. Caldwell was charged with eluding, aggravated assault fleeing law enforcement, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, prohibited weapons and devices, and numerous motor vehicle violations.
Three people were treated for minor injuries suffered during the motor vehicle crash.
Caldwell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10.