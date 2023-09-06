HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Warren County Prosecutor's Office says a man is facing charges after he led police on a pursuit in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Jeffrey Bissonnette is charged with third-degree eluding, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

An officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 46 on Aug. 19, the prosecutor's office said. The driver, later identified as Bissonnette, was driving in a reckless manner, according to the news release.

The prosecutor's office says the officer activated his emergency lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but it refused to stop and continued east on Route 46 in Hackettstown. The officer pursued the vehicle for a short distance in Hackettstown before the vehicle crashed into a tree on Cook Street, the prosecutor's office said.

The driver ran away from the scene and authorities had been unable to locate him, according to the prosecutor's office.

After an investigation, authorities determined Bissonnette was driving the vehicle at the time the officer tried to make the vehicle stop, the prosecutor's office said. He was found on Aug. 29.

He was taken to the Warren County Jail to await a detention hearing.

The prosecutor's office says third-degree crimes are punishable by up to five years in New Jersey State Prison.