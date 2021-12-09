EASTON, Pa. - Surveillance video has allegedly revealed new information in connection with a Warren County homicide.
Authorities say video surveillance from a bridge shows Kyle Kaspereen of Easton dumping a victim's phone into the river on Nov. 30.
A New Jersey State Police dive team recovered the phone earlier Thursday.
Kaspereen is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the killing of 84-year-old mother Elaine Trachin and the beating of her son, who has disabilities.
The phone belonged to the son.
Earlier this week new paperwork showed Kaspereen allegedly Googled information on murder scenes and tracking phones the day of the killing.