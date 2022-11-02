PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former member of the Phillipsburg Town Council has been accused of possessing personal identifying information of several former town employees.

The Warren County Grand Jury indicted Robert Fulper on second-degree charges of official misconduct and trafficking in personal identifying information, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office says Fulper possessed documents containing social security numbers, bank account information, passport information, dates of birth, and driver's license numbers of approximately seven people who worked for Phillipsburg between 2018 and 2021.

The people said they did not authorize Fulper to possess the information, the prosecutor's office said.

An interview of various town personnel revealed that Fulper had no reason or right to have the information, according to the news release.

Fulper was a town councilman between 2018 and 2021.

Second-degree crimes carry a maximum potential sentence of ten years in New Jersey State Prison.