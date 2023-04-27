WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A man broke into and burglarized multiple businesses in New Jersey, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

John Berardi is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of movable property, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said Berardi broke into and stole from businesses in Washington Township, Washington Boro (Warren County), Mount Olive Township (Morris County), and Glen Gardner Boro (Hunterdon County).

Berardi burglarized the businesses on multiple dates between January 1 and April 22, according to the news release.

Authorities said he committed all the burglaries by throwing a rock through either a glass door or plate glass window to gain entry.

Berardi was arrested and charged April 22.