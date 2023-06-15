A New Jersey man is being accused of sending a teenager money in exchange for sexually explicit pictures.

Julian Suarez, 21, of Secaucus, faces two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The teenager told detectives that she sent nearly 100 photographs and videos to a person identifying himself as "Jay" on Snapchat, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the teen said she told "Jay" that she was 15 years old but he still forwarded her payments totaling $240.

Law enforcement was able to identify "Jay" as Suarez, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said detectives were able to view the contents of the Snapchat account and corroborate the teen's report.

Third-degree crimes carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in New Jersey State Prison.