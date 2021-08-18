PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Phillipsburg Town Council president has been charged after he called 911 and requested a "welfare check" on the town's mayor and police chief, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office.
Frank McVey is charged with false public alarms, misuse of 911 system.
The incident began after McVey sent an Open Public Records Act request on Aug. 13 to the Phillipsburg Town Business Administrator.
Under OPRA, the town would have seven business days to respond. Hours after the request was made, McVey sent an email to a number of Phillipsburg Town employees stating: "Maybe most of you ... work Monday through Friday 7-3 but I don't with this position. Somebody give me an answer and respect the $.35 an hour that I'm getting for this job. If I don't receive correspondence by 6PM I will be calling 911 asking for an officer to come to my house and to give me an answer on this inquiry," the Warren County prosecutor's office said.
At approximately 6 p.m., McVey called the 911 emergency telephone system, acknowledged that his call was not an emergency, identified himself, and requested a "welfare check" on the mayor and police chief, from whom he had not heard in "twelve hours," according to the news release.
He said that if an officer wanted to come by his house, he would be on his porch, the Warren County prosecutor's office said. A Phillipsburg police officer contacted McVey, who told the officer that he had not heard from the police chief or mayor in "12 hours" and then began discussing the mayor and police chief's salaries, according to the news release.
McVey then said he wanted to make sure the town was "safe" before saying that, since town leadership was either away or non-responsive, he was "in charge," according to the news release.
The officer told McVey that the 911 system is strictly for emergency purposes and offered to provide McVey with the non-emergency telephone number, though McVey said he would "figure it out later," the Warren County prosecutor's office said.
The Warren County prosecutor's office said it is an offense to knowingly place a call to a 911 emergency telephone system without the purpose of reporting the need for 911 service.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.