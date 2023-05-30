PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man is being accused of sexually assaulting a victim at gunpoint.

Qasim Woods, 41, of Phillipsburg, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated sexual assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

On May 18, a victim reported being sexually assaulted at gunpoint by Woods, the prosecutor's office said.

The victim told authorities that Woods made threats to kill the victim during the assault, according to the news release. The prosecutor's office says Woods was found with a silver revolver believed to have been used during the sexual assault.

Authorities say the firearm was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Woods is currently at Warren County Jail pending his first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.