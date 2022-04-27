PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Phillipsburg police officer is behind bars after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was sent to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
"It indicated that someone in Phillipsburg had distributed child porn," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.
That tip led the prosecutors to 33-year-old Gary Ricker, who's been with the Phillipsburg Police Department since 2016. He was allegedly distributing photographs and videos of child sexual abuse.
"That was through a messaging application known as KIK," Pfeiffer said.
After a search of Ricker's home back in February, investigators say he was in possession of 39 files of photographs and videos containing child pornography.
"We were able to recover a number of devices from him," Pfeiffer said.
Ricker has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
"One for possession, the other for distribution because he did in fact share that with others," Pfeiffer said.
With one second-degree charge, and one third-degree charge, Ricker faces up to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison.
He's awaiting his appearance in Warren County Superior Court.