PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - In an interview Friday afternoon, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer detailed why his office decided to drop sexual misconduct charges against Phillipsburg Police Officer William Lance.
"The accuser against Mr. Lance was just recently charged with theft by extortion,” Pfeiffer said.
A criminal complaint alleges earlier this week that accuser, 22-year-old Dynajah Greene, threatened to physically harm a man, who is not Lance or a member of law enforcement, if he didn't pay her $200.
Pfeiffer says Greene also threatened to extort him by lying to authorities that he sexually assaulted her.
"That is the problematic issue here. By her making that threat to file a false claim of sexual assault, that would be admissible evidence that would be used by the defense to be able to cross-examine Ms. Greene during a trial,” Pfeiffer said.
Last month, Pfeiffer's office charged Lance after Greene accused him of sexually assaulting her in a parking lot in 2019. Greene said she didn't file any reports - instead she made the claims on social media two years later.
Now, Pfeiffer says these new allegations hurt her credibility.
"Because she made allegations to make false claims of sexual assault against that individual, that would be admissible in any trial against Officer Lance. And that's why her credibility is severely affected,” Pfeiffer said.
Lance's attorney tells 69 News his client's now focused on repairing his reputation and getting back to his job of 18 years.
"Mr. Lance obviously has civil remedies that he can pursue against the accuser, if he so chooses to do that,” Pfeiffer said.
Greene declined to comment about the new allegations and charges.