WASHINGTON BOROUGH, N.J. - One woman is dead and her son is critically injured after what police are calling a homicide in Washington Borough, New Jersey. It happened just down the block from an elementary school on Wayne Street.
The house remained taped off and secured by a police officer about 24 hours after the victims were found.
A neighbor asked to do a welfare check Tuesday at around 8:15 p.m. discovered a gruesome scene.
"At that point in time, when he was at the home, he was able to see Mrs. Trachin on the floor inside her home and she was unresponsive," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfieffer.
Pfieffer says the victim was 84-year-old Elaine Trachin.
Her son, who is 52-years-old and uses a wheelchair, was injured, too. He was flown to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
No one else lived in the home, and there is no indication either the mother or son hurt one another.
"There are a number of people of interest that we are looking at, interviewing and we're just obviously going through the process all of the people that would have information of this incident," said Pfieffer.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators don't believe the community is in danger, but says everyone should always take precautions.
"My office and the Washington Township Police Department have been working basically nonstop 24 hours a day on this," said Pfieffer. "All of the individuals involved in this investigation have not really slept, so they're working and they're working diligently on it."
The prosecutor's office is meeting Wednesday night and again Thursday morning to discuss the evidence collected so far.
Investigators expect to release the home back to the family within the next day or two.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.