WASHINGTON BOROUGH, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey are investigating after an 84-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday night.
The county prosecutor's office says Elaine Trachin's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police were called to the 100 block of Wayne Street in Washington Borough after 8 p.m. Tuesday after a receiving a call from a neighbor, the prosecutor's office said. Officers found Trachin unresponsive on the ground.
Trachin's 52-year-old son was injured and was taken to a trauma center, where he is in critical condition, according to the prosecutor's office.
No word on whether there is a suspect in the killing.
The prosecutor's office says no foul play is suspected between the mother and son.