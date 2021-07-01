PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Charges against a longtime Phillipsburg police officer accused of sexual misconduct have been dismissed.
Charges of second-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact against Ofc. William Lance, 50, were dismissed, according to a letter from the Warren County prosecutor's office.
"Officer Lance maintained his complete innocence from the inception of this travesty and he has now been exonerated," according to a statement by Don Souders, who represents Lance.
"This dismissal did not come as the result of legal maneuvers or a technicality. The truth was uncovered, and, to the credit of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges against Officer Lance were dismissed."
69 News reached out to the county prosecutor's office for what comes next in the case, but has not heard back yet.
The woman, Dynajah Greene, 22, who made the claims against Lance, told 69 News she had no comment on the charges being dismissed.
Greene had said that in August 2019, Lance called her over to his patrol car while at Wawa. When she looked into the driver's side window, Lance exposed himself and grabbed the woman's arm and put her hand on his genitals, according to police paperwork that was filed.
He then told her not to tell anyone, officials said.
Officials had said a witness in the woman's car corroborated the account of the incident.
The Warren County prosecutor's office investigated and filed charges after the victim made a social media post about the officer, authorities said.
Now those charges have been dropped.