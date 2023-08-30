UNION TWP., N.J. - A Texas man who had admitted to shooting and killing another man in Union Township, New Jersey, has learned his sentence, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

David L. Rodriguez, 47, of Alamo, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday to a 20-year state prison term subject to the No Early Release Act, the prosecutor's office said.

Rodriguez will have to serve 85% of his sentence, 17 years, before he is eligible for parole, according to the news release.

The prosecutor's office said he will be supervised on parole for five years after his release from prison.

On January 23, 2021, Rodriguez fired several shots at Ricardo Menezes De Castro, 43, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, during an argument at the Pilot Travel Center in Union Township, subsequently killing him, the prosecutor's office said.

On June 22, 2022, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.