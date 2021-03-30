FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A Hunterdon County man is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.
Michael F. Roach, 32, of Flemington, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and witness tampering.
Roach exchanged explicit text messages and photographs with the girl, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office. Roach tried to conceal contact between himself and the underage girl, the county prosecutor's office said.
Authorities also say Roach possessed items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child.
Roach is being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.