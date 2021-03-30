Handcuffs - jail cell

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A Hunterdon County man is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Michael F. Roach, 32, of Flemington, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and witness tampering.

Roach exchanged explicit text messages and photographs with the girl, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office. Roach tried to conceal contact between himself and the underage girl, the county prosecutor's office said.

Authorities also say Roach possessed items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child. 

Roach is being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.