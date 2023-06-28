A man is being accused of recording multiple women using the bathroom at a home in New Jersey.

Macarius Salib, 32, of Marlboro, New Jersey, is charged with manufacturing child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child, and invasion of privacy, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

A woman reported to law enforcement in March that a man, later identified as Salib, was allegedly recording her while she was in the restroom of her home, the prosecutor's office said. The woman said Salib was a family friend.

While investigating, authorities determined that Salib hid a cellphone in a laundry basket in the restroom facing the toilet and shower in order to record those using the bathroom, according to the news release.

Authorities say Salib was using a second cellphone to remotely access the recording device and save the videos. After analyzing his second cellphone, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Crimes Unit saw several videos of the woman and another adult in the restroom, the prosecutor's office said.

Videos were also found of another victim, a juvenile, who was 16 years old at the time the videos were recorded, according to the news release.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding the incidents or has additional information concerning Salib is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, Special Victim's Unit at 908-475-6040 or 908-475-6060.

Salib is in Warren County Jail pending his first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.