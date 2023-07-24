BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - A woman in Warren County, New Jersey is being accused of depositing altered checks into her personal bank account and stealing credit cards.

Jennifer Davis was charged with 32 counts of third and fourth-degree offenses related to the alleged criminal activity, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The Blairstown Police Department charged Davis after a three-month investigation.

The investigation revealed that Davis deposited multiple altered checks into her personal bank account that were intended for other recipients, the prosecutor's office said. In each case, the "Pay To" entry on the checks were changed to "Jennifer Davis" and it appears that the checks were taken from the victims' mailboxes, according to the prosecutor's office. The checks were valued between $77.00 and $1,678.

The prosecutor's office says Davis stole the credit cards of various other victims and is on surveillance using one of the cards at an ATM withdrawing $400.

Third-degree crimes carry a maximum potential penalty of five years in New Jersey State Prison. Fourt-degree crimes carry a maximum potential penalty of 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office encourages anyone who believes they may be the victim of this activity to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 908-475-6275.