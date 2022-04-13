Chipotle

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – A public hearing for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Pohatcong Township was continued until May 10.

Discussion of the proposed 2,335-square-foot restaurant was on the agenda for Tuesday night's land use board meeting, but attorney F. Clifford Gibbons, representing the applicant, said Chipotle did not have all of its experts ready for the public hearing, which is not uncommon for new development projects.

The board did still accept jurisdiction, which means that Chipotle has 120 days from Tuesday to present its application to the board, and for the board to approve or deny it, according to Gibbons. 

The Mexican eatery would be located at the southwest corner of Route 22 and New Brunswick Avenue, the site of Raymour & Flanigan and Aldi stores. Those stores would continue to operate under the plan filed with Pohatcong.

