POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – Residents in Pohatcong Township will have to wait until the end of April to voice their concerns about proposed construction at a local quarry.
Riverline Aggregates LLC is proposing to build a construction yard on its existing 194-acre site located at 454 River Road. The business wants to import and blend reclaimed asphalt pavement, or RAP, with dense-graded aggregate, or DGA.
On Monday, the Pohatcong Township Land Use Board approved a "certificate of completeness" for the final site plan application submitted by the company. A public hearing for that application will be heard April 26 at 7:30 p.m.
The quarry, which was formerly owned by Baer Aggregates, has been in operation at the Warren County site for more than 100 years. However, with the latest proposal, some residents in the area are concerned about additional truck traffic and the nearby wetlands.
"There's all kinds of changes that they've already done before you even got the application," said resident Kevin Snyder. "We're gonna be stuck with it and stuck with the mess."
River Road resident Richard Kraus expressed his concerns over runoff from the quarry and how it could potentially affect the nearby wetlands.
Steve Ringo, another resident, said he is concerned that the traffic generated from the quarry will impact the roads and eventually put a burden on taxpayers.
According to a traffic study conducted for the proposed project, though, only 13-14 trucks per hour — or about 60 total trucks over a 9-hour period — are anticipated. Based on the study, the projected traffic falls below the acceptable trip standards.
Residents will be able to weigh in on the project during the April 26 public hearing. Details can be found on the township's website.