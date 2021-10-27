TRENTON, N.J. - Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states with governors races this November.
In New Jersey, former state assemblyman and businessman Jack Ciattarelli is vying to unseat incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy.
The endorsements from the country's most powerful Democrats keep coming for Murphy.
"So many of the national challenges we're confronting are areas where you're already leading," President Joe Biden said Monday.
"He put in place common sense gun safety regulations," former President Barack Obama said over the weekend. "He expanded paid family leave."
"Think about all that we've already accomplished and all that we can still do," Murphy said in a video posted on social media.
Murphy says if reelected, he promises the best public schools, a stronger economy, and a cleaner environment.
His priorities include making healthcare, child care and college more affordable, ensuring justice works for all, protecting a woman's right to choose, and keeping people safe and healthy.
"My job: moving New Jersey forward," Murphy said in a campaign video.
But Murphy's Republican opponent Ciattarelli disagrees.
"If you're perfectly happy with New Jersey having the highest property taxes in the nation, or being the worst place in which to do business, then vote for Phil Murphy," Ciattarelli said in a campaign video.
Ciattarelli says the Garden State so many love is broken.
His plan to fix it involves lower property taxes via a new school funding formula, more jobs by way of changing the tax code, affordable health care and energy, a fair and streamlined state government, a focus on teaching life skills in schools, and a revitalization of urban areas.
"As Governor, I and my Attorney General will have the back of our police," said Ciattarelli in a video posted on social media.
While New Jersey has voted blue for president for the last twenty years, it's flipped back and forth between parties for governor.