HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A hit-and-run motor vehicle crash occurred on March 6, 2023, at around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route 46 and Grand Ave.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that Scott Connor, 55, of Budd Lake, N.J., was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on Route 46 when he crossed the double yellow line to overtake other vehicles, and collided with three vehicles that had stopped for a red light at the intersection.

Connor then continued driving and hit another parked vehicle on Main Street.

Witnesses reported seeing him revving the truck and spinning the back tires on the asphalt, while the front passenger tire started driving up onto the vehicle.

An off-duty police officer intervened and got Connor to park and exit the vehicle.

Connor sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center. Another driver complained of pain but declined medical assistance.

Connor was charged with multiple offenses, including driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without motor vehicle insurance.

He was released and will appear in court at a later date.