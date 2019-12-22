AAA predicts more Americans than ever will be headed home for the holidays.
For the Mid-Atlantic region, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, AAA's year-end forecast predicts 12 million by car, 867,000 by air and 403,000 by other forms of transportation. That brings in a total of 13.3 million travelers.
"The congestion traffic it's crazy," said Andrea Wilson.
"I just have to leave really early,' said Tim Drevitch.
It certainly requires a bit of strategizing. AAA encourages drivers to maintain a cool head and focus on reaching their destination safely.
"Getting angry and upset when you knew before hand sort of takes away that element. You need to take care of yourself, too," said Wilson.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is predicting record-setting traffic this holiday season, but the officials promise a safe and smooth trip. All lanes will be open through 11 p.m. on Jan. 1.
On the westbound side of I-78 in the Phillipsburg area, construction crews are set to shut down two lanes of the highway near mile marker two in Pohatcong Township on Monday and on Christmas eve.
A tractor trailer caught fire there earlier this month and badly damaged the road. It's now in need of immediate repair.
Officials with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission say Monday and Tuesday are the best days to pull off the job because weather conditions will be ideal for fixing the pavement.
The Commission warns motorists to expect heavy traffic congestion and travel delays between the hours of 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.