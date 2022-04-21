PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey, as of Thursday.
Thirteen medical dispensaries across the state are licensed to sell to the general public.
While some aren't agreeing on the new move, many are seeing the benefits it can have on the state.
"I never thought it would come to New Jersey," said Duane Potosky, one of the many customers lined up at a dispensary Thursday morning. "But I'm so glad it did."
Licenses have been issued to seven alternative treatment centers, including 13 retail dispensaries across the state, including one in Phillipsburg.
"I really just wanted to be here for the moment," said John DeMaio.
He was one of the first people in line Thursday morning. He says it's about being a part of New Jersey's history.
"I mean, it was only just over a year ago that they signed the legislation, got regulations out, and now they're having stores open," DeMaio said. "I mean, it's pretty quick. And yeah, they did a good job with it."
Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media to say the new industry will be an engine of economic growth to the state.
Phillipsburg's Republican Mayor Todd Tersigni says personal opinions aside, he's satisfied with the benefits it'll bring.
"It'll bring some foot traffic and help our local restaurants and our merchants," he said. "It's made a difference in our community, we've, we do get a tax out of that. And it has provided resources to bring into our budget in the town of Phillipsburg."
He came on a united, bipartisan front with other members of the town's council.
Many cannabis purchasers agreed that while some still aren't going to find it acceptable, they're hoping others will ultimately see the positive differences it can make, specifically from a safety standpoint.
"Take it out of the shadows and, and put it out there. Let people see what it's all about," Potosky said. "And they'll be less afraid. And I think that's only a good thing."
If you're a resident of Pennsylvania, you are legally allowed to purchase here, but it's important to note that in Pennsylvania itself, only medical cannabis is approved, so driving it back over state lines is illegal.
It's also illegal to drive while intoxicated on cannabis.