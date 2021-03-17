GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey hotel was evacuated Wednesday after a fire in one of the rooms.
According to Stewartsville Fire Chief Joe Mecsey, the fire started in room 211 at America's Best Value Inn in Greenwich Township just before 10 a.m.
"I was in room 215 and I saw smoke and smoke detectors going off, I didn't know where it was coming from," said James Bianco, a guest.
Bianco said he contacted management about the smoke and she responded to the nearby room.
"When she opened the door black smoke came out of the room," Bianco said.
John Murphy, also a guest, said he noticed the fire when he came back from running an errand.
"Came back, the place was smoking," Murphy said.
"Everyone was rushing out, doors and alarms going out, brought kids, dogs, everything out," Bianco said.
No one was hurt, though three police officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation.
Guests and residents tell 69 News they heard a candle started the fire.
"That's a possibility, there were a couple things described that could be the cause," Chief Mecsey said.
The cause is still under investigation, though the fire chief said it appeared accidental.
Once the fire was out, people were escorted to their rooms to fetch their belongings. Most discovered their property was okay. The fire was contained to one room, though the room directly below sustained smoke and water damage.
Officials said the materials of the building played a significant role in the fire not spreading to other rooms.
"Block and cement so each room is its own little safe. It's hard to extend unless a door is open," Mecsey said.
The building was built in the 60s and is not required to have a sprinkler system. However, it is equipped with fire and carbon monoxide alarm systems, both of which worked.
About 20 people live at the inn and are getting assistance from the Red Cross.