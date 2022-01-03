BELVIDERE, N.J. - The Warren County Board of County Commissioners reorganized for 2022 in the newly renovated Courtroom 1 of the historic Warren County Court House.
Photos posted on Saturday on the Warren County, New Jersey, Government facebook page show the County Commissioners electing Jason J. Sarnoski as their Director for the year and Lori Ciesla as Deputy Director.
The facebook post reads, Commissioner James R. Kern III, re-elected without opposition last November, was sworn in to his second three-year term on the board by Superior Court Vicinage 13 Assignment Judge Thomas C. Miller.
The meeting featured a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the courtroom renovation. The renovation includes heating, ventilation, and electrical systems, more lighting, and carpets.
Courtroom #1 was built when Warren County broke away from Sussex County in the early 1800s.