FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Better days are ahead for Flemington's historic Union Hotel.
Built in 1878 and made famous during the Lindbergh baby kidnapping trial in the 1930's, the hotel was left to rot. But restoration is underway; contractors are shoring up the building from the basement on up.
"This is now a project that fits Flemington and that's important," said Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver.
The hotel is at the center of the Courthouse Square project. Developers and the town have gone back and forth over the years deciding what's the best fit.
Driver said the current plan, which calls for the hotel being redeveloped with 100 guest rooms, an apartment building and 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, liquor license included, is nearing approval.
"You're going to be able to get a drink in downtown Flemington. Right now, you can't get a drink in downtown Flemington," Driver said.
Closed to the public since 2008, much of the hotel is being held up by scaffolding. The interior is rotting from rain damage, but developers plan to save and restore what they can.
"I've saved some artifacts, mirrors with U-H on it for Union Hotel. I've given some things to local businesses that they're displaying," said Ken Kida, the project's job superintendent.
Jack Cust III, a member of the Courthouse Square development team, said finding a project that works for the company and the town is exciting.
"I think the town is excited. We're excited. It's been a long road to get to this progress that we've made so far," said Cust.
Construction is expected to take about two years. Mayor Driver says making what's old new again will bring much-needed business to the area. "It will be a life saver for Flemington," said Mayor Driver.