BELVIDERE, N.J. - The first structure that went up when Warren County, New Jersey became a governing body is getting a facelift. Courtroom #1 was built in Belvidere in the 19th century.
"This is really the crown jewel of the county courthouse itself," said James Kern, the Warren County Commission Director.
Sometimes even the most precious jewels need some shining.
"You could see stains on the ceiling," said Kern. "There was chipping paint."
Courtroom #1 was built when Warren County broke away from Sussex County in the early 1800s.
The rest of the courthouse got added on in time, with touch up work happening here and there.
About 200 years later, county officials decided it's time to spruce up Courtroom #1.
The courtroom will keep its character and charm by maintaining the same color scheme, portraits, windows, jury box, and judge's bench.
What's new: heating, ventilation, and electrical systems, more lighting, and carpets.
Crews are doing work inside the walls to be sure the courtroom is equipped for new technology.
"Right now is the perfect time to do it because the court is meeting virtually, but when they come back there will be virtual components that exist so that they could continue that hybrid judicial process," said Kern.
The price tag is about $1 million, which the county says is worth it to make the room functional.
"Warren County has always been of the philosophy 'pay as you go,'" said Kern. "We don't borrow, take on debt to take on these projects, so we're at a point now where we have the capital available."
The goal is to have the room finished in January, though supplies for all construction continue to be a challenge.