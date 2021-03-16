Generic real estate tax; property tax
Nattanan Kanchanaprat/Pixabay

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council voted Tuesday night to reintroduce a rent control ordinance which was vetoed in 2019.

The ordinance would have capped rent increases at 3% a year for occupied housing units and established a three-member rent leveling board to mediate and grant rental increases and decreases as well as keep records.

The ordinance was vetoed in October 2019 by then-Mayor Stephen Ellis who said he believed it would lead to more abandoned properties and decrease investment. Council failed to override his veto at that time.

President Frank McVey asked council to take another look at the ordinance, noting that job and income loss have worsened during the pandemic and rising rent is beyond the means of many residents. McVey credited former councilmember Joshua Davis for advancing the ordinance.

"Council President, you hit the nail on the head," said Vice President Robert Fulper, who described the rent control ordinance as friendly to both tenants and landlords. It was structured so that it would expire in three years in the event that it didn't work, he said.

