RARITAN, N.J. - Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, conceded the race Friday.
During a news conference in Raritan Friday afternoon, Ciattarelli said he called Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy earlier in the day and wished him well in serving the people of New Jersey.
Ciattarelli said after the news conference that he will run for governor again in four years.
UPDATE on the NJ Governor’s race: @Jack4NJ is speaking now in his hometown of Raritan. He says after waiting for provisional & mail-in ballots to be counted, he called @PhilMurphyNJ this morning & wished him well in serving the people of NJ @69News pic.twitter.com/sU0nt8GRXx— Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) November 12, 2021
The move comes more than a week after Murphy declared victory.
The most recent election results show Murphy with a more than 70,000-vote lead, a margin of 51 percent to 48 percent.
Earlier in the week, Ciattarelli indicated a recount could be warranted if provisional and mail-in ballots that had yet to be counted shrunk Murphy's lead.