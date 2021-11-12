Election 2021 New Jersey

FILE - This photo from Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, shows incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., right, during a gubernatorial debate with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J. Murphy moved New Jersey to the left since he won election four years ago, but goes under a test that Democrats have not passed in recent years as he seeks re-election in this year's race for governor.

 Frank Franklin II - pool, Pool AP

RARITAN, N.J. - Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, conceded the race Friday.

During a news conference in Raritan Friday afternoon, Ciattarelli said he called Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy earlier in the day and wished him well in serving the people of New Jersey.

Ciattarelli said after the news conference that he will run for governor again in four years.

The move comes more than a week after Murphy declared victory.

The most recent election results show Murphy with a more than 70,000-vote lead, a margin of 51 percent to 48 percent.

Earlier in the week, Ciattarelli indicated a recount could be warranted if provisional and mail-in ballots that had yet to be counted shrunk Murphy's lead.

