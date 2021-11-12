FILE - This photo from Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, shows incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., right, during a gubernatorial debate with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J. Murphy moved New Jersey to the left since he won election four years ago, but goes under a test that Democrats have not passed in recent years as he seeks re-election in this year's race for governor.