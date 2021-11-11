Phil Murphy and Jack Ciattarelli

TRENTON, N.J. - Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, is expected to concede Friday.

The move comes more than a week after Gov. Phil Murphy declared victory.

A spokesperson for Ciatterelli's campaign says he is expected to concede during a news conference in Raritan Friday afternoon.

The most recent election results show Murphy with a more than 70,000-vote lead, a margin of 51 percent to 48 percent.

Earlier in the week, Ciattarelli indicated a recount could be warranted if provisional and mail-in ballots that had yet to be counted shrunk Murphy's lead.

