Two commissioner seats and the job of sheriff are up for grabs in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Republican John Lanza currently leads one of the commissioner races, with more than 32,000 votes. Republican Zachary Rich is in second place, with more than 31,000 votes. Democrat Hope Cohen has more than 24,000 votes, while Democrat Donald Becker has more than 23,000 votes.

Republican Jeff Kuhl has the lead in the other commissioner race, with more than 32,000 votes. Democrat Justin Balunsat has more than 23,000 votes.

Republican Frederick Brown is ahead of Democrat Dominick Puzio in the county sheriff's race, with more than 32,000 votes.