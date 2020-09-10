OXFORD TWP., N.J. - A call for a fallen tree limb led to a colony of 30,000 honey bees in Oxford Township, Warren County.
Animal control officer Robert Langonera said police contacted him on Sunday after finding the giant hive in the trunk of a tree that had a branch snap off and fall onto the road.
"This was the first time I'd ever seen anything like this before, but I knew something had to be done to try to help them [bees]," Langonera said.
He called local beekeeper Kyle Mulligan. "These bees were in danger," Mulligan said. "This [tree] was the ceiling for their home and it had ripped off when that branch fell. They had no chance of making it through the winter as is."
Mulligan placed a bee box with a new queen bee in the tree to lure the rest of the hive. "Hopefully they realize that can be their new home and they can all shift into that box."
He estimates it will take several more days for the bees to move. "One night we'll come by after dark when everybody is sleeping. We'll close it [box] up and we'll move it to a new location. Give them [bees] a few days to get settled down and learn the new surroundings... then we'll move them into a permanent box," said Mulligan. The bees will be given to another local beekeeper.
"Honey bees are a very special and prized part of our environment," said Rob Langonera. "Whenever you come across honey bees you don't want to exterminate them or anything like that, they are very beneficial for the environment," he said.