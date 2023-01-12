LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. -- A man was flown to the hospital after being rescued from a burning apartment in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the South Hunterdon Apartments in the 100 block of N. Main Street in Lambertville, the city said in a social media post.

Responding police officers found the 69-year-old man unconscious in one of the units. They pulled him out and he was flown to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, officials said.

His condition is not known.

Two Lambertville police officers were also taken to the hospital after the rescue. One suffered smoke inhalation, and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the city said.

The other officer was treated at Hunterdon Medical Center for minor injuries, and has since been released.

Six of the seventeen apartments were evacuated, the city said.

Multiple police, fire and EMS departments responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.