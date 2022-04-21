PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - With legalized recreational marijuana coming to Philipsburg, so did the crowds. Phillipsburg's The Apothecarium, only a short drive from the Lehigh Valley, saw huge lines all day.
For local residents and business owners, the questions came as well. Would the dispensary bring business or headaches to town? Or maybe a bit of both?
Some local business owners got creative.
"We thought we'd have some fun with it," said Carole Diee, Owner of SoMa Downtown Grill. "I've had signs made, 'come for the leaf, stay for the beef.'"
For some, they couldn't help but notice the overwhelming number of cars.
"People gotta do what they gotta do, but how it's affecting us and the overflow of the parking, it's a major inconvenience," said Robert Orchulli, Assistant for the Bi-State Shad Fishing Tournament. "If there was an emergency where they had to get off the property they are gonna be blocked in."
"There's gonna be a lot of traffic, they're taking up a lot of my parking spaces so I wish they would spend a little money in the town while they're here," Diee said.
Others were hoping they'd see more business with the influx of people, but it didn't go quite as expected.
"We were prepared to have quite the crowd in here, as were some of the other businesses as well, but we didn't see that at all," said Sofia Malatos, owner of Jimmy's Doggie Stand.
Some of those spots we talked to said even if they didn't see a ton of business Thursday, they're hoping they'll see more with the opening of the dispensary.