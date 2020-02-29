HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. -- Residents of Frenchtown Borough packed its borough hall on Saturday to hear what the tax plan would be if the municipality moves forward with plans for the proposed Country Classics at Frenchtown.
The Frenchtown Borough Council held an informational meeting for the general public to answer questions regarding the proposed redevelopment for the former Frenchtown Ceramics Company site. The 6.84-acre plot along Harrison Street has been vacant since 1995. The Environmental Protection Agency has already been deemed a brownfield site and remediation on the property has already begun.
The developer has already been granted approval from Frenchtown’s Planning Board. The borough council could introduce a resolution as soon as its next meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Borough Hall.
A proposal from developer Country Classics, which purchased the land in 2017, would redevelop and construct some 92 rental apartments, 16 duplexes and 1 triplex which will be for purchase. As part of the plan, the developer and the municipality would enter Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT program.
The proposed PILOT program term would be for 30 years. The developer would pay the municipality 95% of the revenue generated from the housing development. That equates to 27% on every dollar received or $340,000 in the first year of project completion.
“At the end of the day we would have never brought something like this forward to you if we didn’t think this was best for the town,” said Mayor Brad Myhre.
“We have a lot of debt and we have to bring in revenue to take care of the share,” said Myhre.
Under the proposed PILOT program, the developer will provide an additional 1% to the municipality in year’s 6 through 10, 2% in years 11 through 30. Under state law, the developer will not receive more than 12% of the generated revenue under the PILOT program.
“We built in a bit of a safety net compared to former PILOT programs,” said Anthony Inverse of Phoenix Advisors.
As part of the agreement, the municipality has also agreed to share half of any revenue generated from the PILOT program with the local school district. Under that agreement, the schools would receive 42% of the 95% total revenue generated that the municipality would receive.
According to Inverse, that amount is estimated to be about $124,000 net revenue for the borough on the rental units. That figure is much greater than the current $11,300 that the municipality current generates for the brownfield site in its current state.
“There is annual growth each year for the rental component of the project,” said Inverse.
Developers hope to put the duplex and triplex units up for sale at around $425,000. Under that agreement, those units would not have a 30-year term under the PILOT program. That term would be for 15 years.
During years two through 15, homeowners would pay 1.75 percent of taxes under the PILOT program. At the end of the PILOT program in year 16, the homeowners would then pay 45 percent of regular taxes. Total estimated revenue from home sales to the borough would be about $111,900, officials said.
But residents who attended the meeting were more concerned about a failing infrastructure, low school enrollment, a dwindling police force and low-income housing.
Councilwoman Caroline Scott said she truly believes that going into a PILOT program with the developer will be a benefit for the borough.
“There isn’t any sort of conspiracy to pull the wool over people’s eyes by council,” she said.
But at least one councilperson, Liz Johnson had an opposing viewpoint.
“The proposal doesn’t tell your (the residents) story and that’s what I’m here to say,” said Johnson.
Johnson said unlike the developer who's under the PILOT program, the tax rate will not increase that much; housing costs for homeowners will increase and sales prices will decrease.
“They (the developer) are guaranteed 15 years of that and you’re not,” she said.
“Taxes don’t typically go down,” said Scott. “What we are trying to do our best is to manage that.”
“This pilot if it happens is not going to solve everything,” said Councilwoman Kandy Ferree.
“We have worked very hard to have this conversation,” said Councilwoman Michele Liebtag. “We can sit here and do nothing and generate the lamb tax only or we can bring in the revenue to help us.”
As part of the agreement, the developer would repave a portion of 8th and Harrison streets, add curbing at the school area, add additional sidewalks and maintain the roadway and parking lots around its development.
Developer Scott Van Cleef said should the borough council decide against approval, then he would put the land up for sale.
“We made it clear that a PILOT would be needed to do the project,” said Van Cleef.
Myhre said with a $2.1 million budget, the additional revenue from the development would help the borough out tremendously.
The municipality currently has an $8.7 million debt service agreement still owed for the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Additionally, the school district recently hit hard by state funding cuts.