ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. – More than 50 Alexandria Township residents addressed their land use board Thursday night and said the same thing: They do not want a medical-marijuana facility in their community.
Residents listed concerns about traffic, crime, water use, lighting, pollution and, above all, odor from a marijuana facility that they say would be more of a chemical factory than a farm.
The outrage stemmed from Altus New Jersey LLC's proposal to grow and process marijuana at a preserved farm on Airport Road in the western Hunterdon County town.
"We will continue to come out in droves in opposition" to allowing marijuana producers in Alexandria, Daria Wasserbach said.
She said she spoke as an individual, not in her capacity as superintendent of Delaware Valley Regional High School District. The board met at the school to accommodate the crowd of more than 200 residents.
Rural Alexandria, which has about 5,000 residents and many farms, is "an idyllic community," Wasserbach said. She said outside investors may see the rural area and think the residents are "simple," but she said they will meet with resistance.
Land Use Chairman Phil Rochelle said the board will consider public comments before it makes a recommendation to the township committee on where, if anywhere, marijuana facilities should be permitted.
No vote was taken Thursday, but some board members said the only location that should be considered is the Industrial-Commercial zone along the Delaware River on Route 619 between Frenchtown and Milford. That could block Altus from using Airport Road, which is northeast of the IC zone.
Marijuana-growing operations are in "big box" buildings, Rochelle said. They are not traditional farms.
The board is reviewing a potential township-wide ordinance recommendation, Rochelle said, but not a ruling on any specific proposal.
Its next meeting will be Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the high school. Residents wanted quick action and a vote Thursday, but the process has only just begun.
"The creation of an ordinance is a complicated thing," David Banisch, land use planner, told the crowd.
The land board will make a recommendation for review by the township committee, which can pass an ordinance. The process can be lengthy.
Residents started speaking shortly after 8 p.m., and public comment went until 10 p.m. By the time Resident No. 52 spoke, topics ranging from crime to all-night lighting to barbed wire to air pollution to noxious odors and proximity to schools, among others, were raised.
Climate change and flooding were discussed as a threat to any industrial use near the Delaware River, and some residents found that placing a pot plant near the airport in Pittstown to be a bad idea.
Several residents said the operation would be more of a chemical factory than a farm, with marijuana grown indoors and nourished by liquids, then treated with solvents to extract tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC. That is the psychoactive compound in cannabis that gets people high and can ease nausea, chronic pain and other conditions.
New Jersey allows the use of marijuana for medicinal reasons and recreational marijuana is also legal, but stores for pot smokers who just want to get high have not yet been allowed to open.
Mayor Gabe Plumer said after the meeting that the whole issue of marijuana facilities in Alexandria remains "a big if." He pointed out that the IC zone, which the land board discussed as a potential site, is between Frenchtown and Milford, two densely populated towns with schools nearby.
There are some homes and businesses in the IC zone, too, and the area lies along the Delaware. Several residents cited the potential for flooding and polluting the water.
No representatives of Altus spoke at the meeting.
Rochelle reminded residents that the members meet monthly and often deal with "some pretty boring stuff," but suddenly, land use is in the spotlight. He also told them to ignore any supposed draft ordinances because the township is starting fresh.
Rochelle said he and the others will do their best.
"I live in this township," he said. "I've been here for 36 years and I love this town."
He added, "Have faith that we're going to do the right thing."