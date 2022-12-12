POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night.

There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.

In Monday night's informational meeting, the development of two separate warehouses was discussed: One covering the former mall, at nearly 850,000 square feet, and another behind the mall area, covering around 570,000 square feet.

The point of the meeting was to let people know the planners proposed having that land behind the mall converted from preservation land, so it would be able to be developed. Some locals claim the proposal includes skirting the current law in place so that could happen.

The mall covers both Pohatcong and Lopatcong townships. Residents from both areas got heated during the meeting, saying they weren't given proper notice about the two warehouses possibly coming in.

Many times, the Pohatcong Township planners said they had it published in the newspaper, to which many people replied they don't get the newspaper.

One Pohatcong resident, who didn't want to give her name, told 69 News the local roads can't handle tractor-trailers. She said she's also worried about what the warehouse developments will do to the environment. Officials should be looking at options other than warehouses, she said.

"I think if they advertise it, and they get the right developer who wants to make the right thing where we have a community center, community activities, that would draw," the Pohatcong Township resident said, "I think it would do wonders for the area."

"We started looking at land-use options for this area. Retail was not all that attractive for many reasons," said one of the Pohatcong planners. "One, we just closed the retail facility in the mall. So retail was not really seen as a viable option for this area."

"The other thing is it does not really have a viable option for Route 22," the planner said. "And that's something that retailers really need in order to survive."

Many residents during the meeting expressed concern that jobs might not be worth the traffic and pollution warehouses could bring with them.

"I've been here a long, long time, and it's sad to see it being taken over by big concrete warehouses that aren't really bringing good paying jobs," the Pohatcong Township resident said.

Residents asked officials how the potential plans could be stopped.

Planners say each town has meetings coming up, during which the townships will review the petition the planners made.

Pohatcong's meeting will be Dec. 20, and Lopatcong's is in January. There will be a 60-day review, during which the Department for Environmental Protection and any other interested state agencies will take a look at the petition. At that point, the full Highlands Council will have a public hearing and will accept public comment.