PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Residents in New Jersey are preparing themselves for the statewide ban on single-use plastic bags set to go into effect Wednesday.
However, there are still concerns surrounding the change from both customers and retailers.
Establishments throughout New Jersey have been preparing all year for the May 4 statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, but that doesn't mean everyone is ready.
“We get a lot of older customers, and a lot of them walk so paper bags are going to be hard for them to handle and for disabled people, plastic is what they use, it's easier for them,” said Towne Market co-owner Lori Cassar.
And some retailers are still using both.
“We are using them for heavy stuff if a customer asks, because we are selling a lot of soda, they cannot carry those in a paper bag,” said another store owner.
The statewide ban will push people to shop with reusable bags and will prohibit stores and food service businesses from using Styrofoam containers. The NJ Clean Communities Council is also working with the state to educate citizens about the dangers that plastic can cause to the environment.
“Litter is an urban concern and I think those in overburdened communities, this law is going to help you because I think everyone benefits from litter-free streets,” said NJ Clean Communities Council Executive Director JoAnn Gemenden.
Retail giants like Wawa are also taking part by distributing nearly 300,000 reusable bags statewide on Wednesday. One shopper says she hopes reusable bags become the new normal.
“I hope so, yeah, I just think it would be better all the way around, the little bags are convenient at home but most times they rip and break and stuff's falling all over anyway," said Phillipsburg resident Tammy Dux.