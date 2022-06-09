SOMERSET, N.J. - The count is now up to three retired Warren County employees who testified former Sheriff Edward Bullock acted inappropriately with young boys. This is the first of multiple trials by men who allege the county ignored and enabled sexual abuse by Bullock, who died in 2015.
The plaintiff is arguing that everyone knew these boys were targeted and abused for years, and the county did nothing to stop it. The defense insists that suspicion isn't enough, and that the county shouldn't be held responsible for Bullock's behavior.
"You could feel the tension,” said Crystal Montgomery, a domestic violence and sexual violence survivor advocate who was at the trial Thursday.
You could also sense the emotion inside the Somerset County courtroom on the second day of the trial against Warren County.
"How hard is it to make what happened right, to the best that they can?” Montgomery said.
More retired Warren County employees testified former sheriff Edward Bullock’s inappropriate behavior with young boys was a running joke.
"People would say, 'did you see that kid who was in Bullock's office? He was in there for two hours," said Theresa Vliet, a former senior probation officer in Warren County.
Bullock, who was sheriff from 1982 to 1991, is accused of molesting multiple boys in county custody.
"He was at least six feet, six inches," said Vliet. "Intimidating...he would put his hands on their shoulders. He would give them back rubs."
Vera Bunn, a retired sheriff's officer, said Bullock admitted to having a young boy sleep in his bed, so he wouldn’t sleep with his girlfriend during the couple’s stay at the sheriff's house.
She said he would watch from his office for which young boys were en route to holding cells, and would pick out those with blonde hair and blue eyes to "counsel."
"Giving them his phone number, asking them to call him," said Bunn. "He couldn't take his eyes off of them."
All witnesses called so far remember the alleged victim, going by the initials W.M., bringing forth this case.
The defense insists if the abuse happened, the county didn’t know and shouldn't be blamed. The county's attorney pointed out the witnesses didn't see children harmed firsthand.
"Did you ever see him do anything inappropriate with a child?" asked Attorney Jerald Howarth, who is representing Warren County.
"No," replied Bunn.
Those on the stand said they felt they needed concrete evidence to report the boss.
"You can’t take your suspicions to the prosecutor because they’ll say, ‘there’s the door. Goodbye,” said Vliet.
The county’s attorney objected countless times during both witnesses' testimonies, though the judge allowed most conversations to continue.
"Give that man and the other victims and survivors justice," said Montgomery. "It doesn’t take much to take responsibility.”
W.M. tells 69 News he has never received any sort of acknowledgement or help from the county since he reported these incidents after they happened in the 1980s.
“I admire his strength and I admire the other victims' strength,” said Montgomery.
The trial is expected to take weeks.
Neither the prosecution nor the defense are doing interviews during the trial.