KNOWLTOWN TWP., N.J. - A busy state highway in Warren County, New Jersey, is back open after a massive landslide two weeks ago.

Five million pounds of debris was removed from a section of Route 46 in Knowlton Township, north of Belvidere, after the flash flooding on July 16.

Crews picked up the debris, stabilized the slope and made repairs and drainage improvements.

The highway reopened to traffic Sunday morning, but only a single lane in one area.

Even though the road is back open, crews are still working to repair damage in the area.

Roads, homes and businesses in Knowlton and other areas of western Warren County experienced heavy damage from the storms two weekends ago.

Gov. Phil Murphy is asking the Biden Administration to approve a Major Disaster Declaration to help those recovering.