Tractor Supply Co., which operates more than 2,000 stores in 49 states, will open near Phillipsburg on June 9.
The rural retailer is opening in the Pohatcong Plaza at 1280 Route 22 East.
Tractor Supply was founded as a mail-order business in 1938 and opened its first retail store in Minot, North Dakota, in 1939. According to the company website, it employs more than 46,000 people and had 2021 sales of $12.7 billion.
The stores sell boots, work clothing, supplies for pets and horses, riding mowers, lawn and garden supplies and other goods.
"At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers," Richard Robinson, manager of the new store, said in a statement.
Despite the company name, it says customers can buy "Everything except tractors." Do-it-yourselfers and farmers will find what they need to repair wells, build fences, repair vehicles and build trailers.
Tractor Supply trades on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol TSCO. The Fortune 500 company closed Tuesday at $198.03 per share. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has traded as high as $241.54 and as low as $166.49. The company's headquarters is in Brentwood, Tennessee.
The market capitalization (total value of all shares outstanding) of Tractor Supply is $22.2 billion.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
